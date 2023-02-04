Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $375.00. The stock had previously closed at $282.53, but opened at $336.51. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $351.49, with a volume of 244,446 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.16.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

