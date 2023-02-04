Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.39, but opened at $97.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $97.23, with a volume of 40,486 shares traded.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

