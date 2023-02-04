Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

