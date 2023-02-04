Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock worth $2,439,984. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

