Alliance Global Partners Lowers Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Price Target to $3.00

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Steakholder Foods Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of STKH opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13).

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

