Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.
Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %
Allstate stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.
Institutional Trading of Allstate
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.
