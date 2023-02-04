Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.16, but opened at $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Allstate shares last traded at $123.52, with a volume of 44,467 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Get Allstate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 193,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Allstate by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -63.91%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.