Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of AOSL stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
