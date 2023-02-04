Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $144.88.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.