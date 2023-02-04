Alphabet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 486,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 328,714 call options.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.