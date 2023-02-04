Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 221515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

