Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $29.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

