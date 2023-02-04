American International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the typical volume of 4,312 put options.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

