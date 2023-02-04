AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Position Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of AMERISAFE worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

About AMERISAFE

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

