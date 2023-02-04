AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $156.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.63 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

