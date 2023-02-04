AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.3% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 93,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.14.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

