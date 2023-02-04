Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

NYSE CP opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

