Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $70.75

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Aflac by 51.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

