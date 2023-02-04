Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at $11.18

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

