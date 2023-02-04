Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Target Price at C$4.79

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$745.20 million and a P/E ratio of 367.00. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$4.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.541433 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

