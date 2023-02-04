Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $68.57

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.