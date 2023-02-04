Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price at $1,035.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,035.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($12.16) to GBX 900 ($11.12) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.20) to GBX 960 ($11.86) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.56) to GBX 1,040 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

