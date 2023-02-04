Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $3.06

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNL. Cowen dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Sunlight Financial Price Performance

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.75. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 334.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 1,789.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

