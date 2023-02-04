Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

