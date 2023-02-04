Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,497 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLY stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

