Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Karen Prior Sells 10,000 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.29), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,855.38).
Anpario Stock Performance
Anpario stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.32) on Friday. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335.56 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.98 ($8.15). The company has a market capitalization of £84.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 442.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76.
About Anpario
