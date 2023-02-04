Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Karen Prior Sells 10,000 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.29), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,855.38).

Anpario Stock Performance

Anpario stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.32) on Friday. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335.56 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659.98 ($8.15). The company has a market capitalization of £84.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 442.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.76.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

