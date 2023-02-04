Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,642,800.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.07 per share, with a total value of $1,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,846,226 shares in the company, valued at $404,384,501.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.66. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

