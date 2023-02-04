Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $22.37

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $21.00. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 47,152 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $75,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $355,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $17,435,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.