Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

