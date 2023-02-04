Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.