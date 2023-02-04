Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.
Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23.
In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
