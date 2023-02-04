Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,678.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

