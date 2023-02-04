Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $28.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

ASPN opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $465.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

