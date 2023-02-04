Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) versus Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Financial Comparison

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 529.37%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Assure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 4.82 -$15.04 million ($0.08) -3.58 Avinger $10.13 million 1.05 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.27

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assure beats Avinger on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

