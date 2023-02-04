Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

