Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

TEAM opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at $37,442,990.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $36,071,496. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

