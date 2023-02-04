Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $170.31

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.31, but opened at $179.65. Atlassian shares last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 1,040,705 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,442,990.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,442,990.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $36,071,496. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

