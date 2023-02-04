AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $136,756.00 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AxoGen Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXGN. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AxoGen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.