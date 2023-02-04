Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 695,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,961,781 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,680,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Azul by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 446,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

