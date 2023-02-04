B. Riley Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$54.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
TECK opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.