Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $299.85

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299.85 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 299.03 ($3.69), with a volume of 477736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.54).

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £52.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 684.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.49.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

