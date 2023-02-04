Barclays Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

SYY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

