Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.49.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after buying an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

