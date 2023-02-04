Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-248, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.73 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.78.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

