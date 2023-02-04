BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Metro (TSE:MRU) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$82.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$76.67.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.30 and a 12-month high of C$78.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.62.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.