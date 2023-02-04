Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

