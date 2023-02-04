Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

