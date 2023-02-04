Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,286 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,135 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

