Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of BAK stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $21.22.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

