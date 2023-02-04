Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $49.90

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

BCYC opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $814.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,006,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

