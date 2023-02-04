Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $66.63

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.